Communities use technology to encourage Easter fun

Easter celebrations look different this year because of COVID-19.

It is not hard to find Easter eggs around the City of Clintonville. Homeowners hang them in the front windows and put out decorations on their lawns.

"We're hoping that people from Clintonville and the surrounding areas will take time some time between now and the end of Easter Sunday and just drive around," said Nicole Eckrich, executive director of the Clintonville Area Chamber of Commerce. "Check out the Easter eggs that our community has displayed."

With no in-person community egg hunts this year, the Clintonville Area Chamber of Commerce hopes instead kids will collect pictures of the displays they find at homes across the city.

"We're asking everyone to submit a picture of each egg that they find, and then we're going to do a virtual drawing which we will post on Facebook," said Eckrich.

One lucky winner will be awarded an Easter egg package donated by Walgreens of Clintonville.

"We have had an overwhelmingly positive response to this," said Eckrich. "I think everyone has just thought that this was a really great idea, a really great way for people to get out and still be safe, a really great way for everybody to celebrate the holiday."

Pictures have already started to come in for a similar event in Freedom.

The Smile Awhile 4-H Club in partnership with community businesses is hosting a Virtual Easter Egg Hunt open to anyone who lives or is enrolled in the Freedom Area School District.

Each family can enter one photo showing how they celebrate Easter. The 4-H Easter Egg Committee will select the top three photos to win $50 gift cards to local businesses.

"We would just like everyone to get engaged and show your spirit and really kind of get creative and use things at your home that you have," said Char Coenen, an organizer with Smile Awhile 4-H Club.

Photos can be submitted to the Virtual Easter Egg Hunt Facebook page until Monday, April 13 at 5 p.m.

The photos for the Clintonville Community Easter Egg Hunt need to be entered by midnight on Sunday, April 12. Families can submit up to 20 photos, each an individual entry into the drawing. Any pictures taken from a yard or on a porch will not be considered, as people are encouraged to stay inside of their vehicles during the egg hunt.