Ardy & Ed's Drive-in looking for new owners

An iconic restaurant in Oshkosh is now for sale.

According to the listing, the owners of Ardy & Ed's Drive-in believe it's time for a new generation to take over. Ardy Davis has owned the restaurant for 60 years.

The business located along Lake Winnebago is listed for nearly $600,000. Everything is included in that price, including equipment, to open the restaurant in the spring. That includes the root beer-making machine and frosted mug chiller.

In 2017 and 2018, we reported how low unemployment and a worker shortage forced Ardy & Ed's to reduce its hours and even close temporarily for the first time in 70 years.

In January, 2018, we reported Ardy & Ed's was featured on an episode of the Travel Channel's "Retro Eats."

Ardy & Ed's originally opened in 1948 as an A&W restaurant. Ardy Davis bought it with her late husband, Ed Timm, in 1960. She co-owns it with her current husband, Steve Davis.