April jury trial scheduled for man charged in 2016 Hobart double murder

Jury trial dates have been scheduled for April for a man charged with stabbing and killing two Hobart women in 2016.

Jacob Cayer, 29, appeared before a Brown County judge Thursday for a review hearing.

In November, Cayer was committed to the Department of Health Services for mental health treatment. During a contentious court hearing, Brown County Circuit Court Judge Tammy Jo Hock also ordered Cayer to take medication despite his objections.

The judge suspended proceedings and requested updates on Cayer's mental health every three months.

During a hearing on Feb. 6, the court found him competent and scheduled a five-day jury trial to begin April 20.

Cayer is charged with two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

It's a story Action 2 News has been following since June 7, 2016. That's when prosecutors say Cayer broke into a home and stabbed his former girlfriend, Sabrina Teague, to death. Cayer also stabbed and killed Sabrina's mother, Heesun "Sunny" Teague, according to prosecutors.

Cayer is also accused of attacking Sabrina Teague's boyfriend, Joel Kennedy. Kennedy survived and called 911.

Cayer has been in and out of competency in the three years since he was initially charged.

Dr. Christina Engen of the Wisconsin Forensic Unit performed a competency exam on Cayer in September. Engen testified during the November hearing that Cayer has a "delusional disorder" and his "contact with reality is impaired."

Cayer demanded to be found competent, but the court disagreed.

Cayer is being held on a $5 million cash bond.