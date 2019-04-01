April is Donate Life Month. Dozens of organizations statewide are encouraging people to become organ donors.

Monday, Bellin Hospital raised a "Donate Life" flag observed by first responders, organ transplant recipients, and organ donors or their loved ones.

"My wife passed away from complications of a brain aneurysm from surgery about seven years ago," widower Scott Weseloh recalls, "and when they pulled us into the room, one of the first things that they said was 'While her soul has left her body, she is still alive,' and, 'How do you want to proceed?' And the very first thing that came out of my mouth was, 'She's an organ donor,' and at that point the nurses started the process."

"I miss her, I always will, but I always know she moves, that she lives on in others. She helped approximately 100 people," Weseloh said.

Health officials say nearly 114,000 people are waiting for a life-saving transplant. Nearly 2,000 are in Wisconsin.

You can register as an organ donor at your nearest DMV or online at DonateLifeWisconsin.org