Applications being sought for Appleton police advisory board

People living in Appleton can address police issues and even make recommendations thru a new advisory board being launched soon.

On Wednesday night the city council was given a preview of what to expect..

This comes after hundreds of people recently protested in downtown Appleton and continued conversations over the death of George Floyd.

"It's advisory obviously, but they're going to have the first crack at it, if you will when we come up with an idea or new program that we think might work, we are going to run it by this board and let them guide us and give us suggestions on how to form a policy," said Chief Todd Thomas.

Thomas says having an advisory board is something he's been considering and the timing now makes sense.

The plan is to have a rotating membership of 15 to 25 volunteers of diverse backgrounds whether it's skin color, political affiliation, or job title.

He added,"It's been hundreds of years that we've had a lot of inequities, racially, social economically. So this advisory board is going to keep us focused."

During the meeting one member of the city council suggested that the board include a homeless person and others in the audience spoke out as well with ideas.

Andrew Graf of Appleton said, "I think it's really something the city of Appleton should invest into heavily and I think that if we do it correctly we could model a pattern that other communities could follow."

Applications to serve on the board will be accepted thru July 4th.

The hope is to have the first meeting by the end of August.