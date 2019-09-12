Appleton's railroad quiet zones approved

Good news for people who live near the railroad in Appleton: Your days and nights are about to get a lot quieter.

(WBAY photo)

The City of Appleton announced Thursday the Federal Railroad Commission approved its application for a railroad quiet zone.

With that approval, the city also sent notice to Canadian National Railroad to cease the horns at midnight on Thursday, October 3.

As we've been reporting, people who live along the main railroad line say the horns keep them up at night.

Train engineers are not allowed the sound the horn at all in designated quiet zones unless there is a specific safety issue.