Appleton's big head is staying where it is

It's big, and many say it's ugly, but an Appleton sculpture is staying put.

After months of discussion, a divided Common Council voted 7-6 Wednesday night to reject a motion to move "The Collective."

The large sculpture represents a head, made up of many smaller heads which are individually created from old propane tanks.

The city Municipal Services Committee voted 4-1 in January to recommend moving the sculpture.

It was placed off E. College Avenue as part of Sculpture Valley's ACREofART exhibition, which rotates in new sculptures around the city every two years.

"The Collective" received the highest ranking by the competition's judges, out of 55 entries.

Sculpture Valley says because of the negative response from neighbors to the sculpture, the city is changing its policy so people receive a "heads up" (not our words) when a new sculpture will be placed in their neighborhood.