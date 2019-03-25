Appleton's Yellow Ramp elevators to be rebuilt after arson

Appleton city officials say two elevators set on fire by alleged vandals will have to be rebuilt.

The elevators are located in the Yellow Parking Ramp that was hit by vandals in January. The city hoped the elevators would be operational by April, but contractors informed them they need to be replaced.

The city hopes to have the elevators operational by late July or early August.

"We’re as unhappy that this happened as anyone else, but we appreciate everyone’s patience and the short walk to the City Center and beyond will just keep getting better as the weather improves," reads a post on the Appleton City Hall Facebook page.

In January, police arrested four people for a series of high-profile vandalism cases in the Fox Valley. Appleton Police believe the suspects set fires in three downtown parking ramps. The Yellow Ramp elevators sustained the most significant damage.

The suspects were also linked to damage to the Community First Champion Center Fox Cities construction site, a burglary at a Fox Valley Tech home, and damage to a construction site in Little Chute.