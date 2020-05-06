Appleton's Octoberfest and License to Cruise to be "re-imagined" during pandemic

The latest big event to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic is Appleton's Octoberfest and License to Cruise.

The event billed as Appleton's Largest Block Party will not be held in the traditional sense in 2020. Organizers say it will be "re-imagined."

"After much discussion with public health officials and reviewing the latest public health guidance, the Octoberfest planning committee along with the Fox Cities Chamber announce that the 2020 Octoberfest and License to Cruise events will not be held in the traditional manner due to concerns about large gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic," reads a statement from organizers.

"Out of concern for the safety of our attendees, volunteers, vendors and musicians we have determined that the safest course of action is to plan alternate events that eliminate large crowds, but still help local nonprofits."

Octoberfest attracts about 300,000 people to downtown Appleton. The event allows nonprofits to make money selling food and wristbands.

“While this was a difficult decision to make, we believe it is the ethical and financially prudent thing to do based on the information we currently have,” said Eric Stadler, Chair of the Octoberfest event committee. “We have to be fiscally responsible to continue to support local nonprofits through our grant program and can’t afford to begin to plan (and pay for) an event that all signs indicate we won’t be able to host.”

Organizers are planning alternative events for the nonprofits. Visit http://octoberfestonline.org/ for updates.

The first Octoberfest was held in 1981. About $3 million has been raised for nonprofits over the years.