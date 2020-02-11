Appleton woman sentenced to federal prison for stealing $1.3m from employer

An Appleton woman has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for stealing more than $1 million from her employer and tax evasion.

Lisa Radtke appeared in Green Bay's federal court Monday for a sentencing hearing. Judge William C. Griesbach ordered Radtke to serve 36 months in federal prison and pay $2,041,178.78 in restitution.

Radtke pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion as part of a plea agreement with the government.

The federal indictment states Radtke's scheme started in 2014 and continued into 2018.

Radtke was responsible for maintaining books and business records for her employer ("Company A" in the indictment) in Appleton. She issued checks and payments from the company's bank account to herself.

Radtke made false entries in the company's records to cover up the crime.

It's estimated Radtke stole more than $1.3 million from the company

The indictment states she used the money "to pay for numerous luxury cruises and other personal trips."

Radtke was also convicted of transferring $22,402.99 from the company's bank account to pay her credit card through American Express. Because American Express is not located in Wisconsin, that's considered interstate commerce.

Radtke was also convicted of tax evasion for preparing a false and fraudulent tax return for 2017.