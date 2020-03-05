Appleton woman gets 17 years for daughter's child neglect death

An Appleton woman is going to prison for 17 years for the death of her teenage daughter.

Our radio partner WHBY reports Nicole Gussert, 39, was sentenced Thursday after being found guilty last year of child neglect resulting in death and possession of meth.

Her 13-year-old daughter, Brianna, was found dead in their home on W. Winnebago St. in May, 2017. Brianna had developmental disabilities.

Prosecutors say Gussert couldn't remember the last time she fed Brianna or changed the girl's diaper.

Gussert tried last fall to withdraw her no contest pleas, but her attorney later dropped the request.

After her time in prison, Gussert will serve 12 years on probation.

