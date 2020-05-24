Appleton woman arrested for operating while under the influence, marijuana possession

A traffic stop on I-41 Saturday south of Oshkosh resulted in the arrest of an Appleton woman for operating a vehicle while under the influence.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper stopped a 2015 Cadillac for a moving violation on southbound I-41, south of Oshkosh in Winnebago County Saturday.

While investigating, as well as a field sobriety test, authorities say the driver, identified as Veronica Vang, 28, of Appleton, was operating under the influence.

During a search of the vehicle, authorities say marijuana was found.

A 14-year-old girl was with Vang at the time of the stop.

Vang was arrested for Operating While Under the Influence with a Passenger Under the Age of 16, as well as for Possession of Marijuana.