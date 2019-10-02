Appleton woman arrested for 5th OWI after ignition interlock goes off

An Appleton woman has been arrested for his fifth Operating While Intoxicated offense.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says Tina M. Berton, 53, was arrested while driving on Highway 441 in Winnebago County.

On Oct. 2, a trooper saw Berton pass him on the highway. She was honking her horn and her hazard lights are flashing.

The trooper pulled her over. Berton told him her Ignition Interlock Device was "indicating a violation." An Ignition Interlock Device is a breathalyzer that is placed in the vehicles of repeat drunk drivers. The driver must blow into the device for their vehicle to operate.

The devices will also have drivers blow into them while they're operating the vehicle. If a driver fails to do the "rolling re-test," horns will sound and lights will flash.

The trooper asked Berton to perform Field Sobriety Tests. He took her into custody for OWI - 5th Offense.