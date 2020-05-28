Appleton will not open pools this summer, youth sports canceled

The City of Appleton will not open municipal pools for the 2020 summer season in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

All summer Parks and Recreation youth sporting events are also canceled.

The city says, "the safety of the public and staff, social gathering limitations and social distancing recommendations provided by the Department of Health Services all factored into the decision."

“The virus is still present in Appleton, and we need to continue to do our part to help slow the spread,” said Kurt Eggebrecht, City of Appleton Health Officer.

Sports like adult softball will continue with safety measures to limit the number of players and people in the audience.

The city has opened play areas, tennis and basketball courts and the skateboard park with social distancing guidelines.

Trails, parks and golf course are open.

Municipalities have taken different approaches when it comes to opening community pools.

In Green Bay, pool access will be limited. City staff plans to only open Colburn Pool in early July to start, potentially keeping the other two aquatic centers closed due to staffing issues.

City staff says they are struggling to find certified lifeguards.

If the city is able to open another pool, it would be Joannes Aquatic Center.

The Village of Little Chute is on track to open Doyle Pool on Sunday, June 7. The pool will be open to a maximum of 100 people at a time, and that may be adjusted as the season goes on.

The City of Manitowoc says the Manitowoc Family Aquatic Center will be closed for the 2020 season, mainly for financial reasons.

Mayor Justin Nickels says the city cannot afford to invest tax dollars in the necessary staff and cleaning. The mayor says projections show financial losses by opening the pool.

"This is a facility that, by its original design, does not break even and is subsidized by the taxpayer annually. Given the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, we know tax revenues will be shrinking in years to come," says Nickels.