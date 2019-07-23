Appleton welcome signs to highlight city's support for music

Appleton wants to greet you with a song.

The city is putting up five welcome signs made by a local artist, Chad Brady, with each sign featuring a lyric from a song by local musical artist Cory Chisel.

The first sign will go up in the newly renovated Jones Park in time for this year's Mile of Music festival, which was spearheaded by Chisel. The other signs leading downtown will go up in the coming weeks.

A news release from the city says the signs "reflect the City of Appleton's dedication to music and its strong support for original artists."

The lyrics on each of the signs are from Chisel's song "Bike to the Beat," which he wrote to perform with children from Big Brothers/Big Sisters at a family friendly bicycling event by the same name.

"Like Cory says in his song, Appleton is a 'home for everyone,' and these signs reflect both the song and that welcoming feeling Appleton provides," Mayor Tim Hanna wrote in a statement.

The signs are a gift to the city from Refuge Foundation for the Arts and Fox Communities Credit Union. Urban Evolutions made the base of the signs.