Appleton wants Outagamie Co. to pay for warning siren maintenance

With a deadline approaching for Appleton to accept ownership of storm warning sirens in Outagamie County, the city council passes a resolution Wednesday night asking the county to continue to cover the cost of maintaining them.

(WBAY photo)

Appleton is the latest to voice concern over the cost of ongoing maintenance.

That's why Alderman Kyle Lobner authored a resolution which passed by a 13-2 vote.

"We do know that the county has some new revenue coming in from their new sales tax, and so really at the end of the day, what matters to me is that they find a way to do this -- but if they find a way to do it by getting the money out of that new sales tax revenue, that would be great," said Lobner.

Appleton's vote passing the resolution follows a similar vote by Kaukauna's city council last month.

However, County Board Chairman Jeff Nooyen says the additional sales tax was meant to lower property taxes.

"There's no support because the county board already said how we wanted to spend that sales tax, and it's not for sirens," said Nooyen.

Other communities, including the towns of Grand Chute, Center, and Dale, have voted to reject taking ownership of the sirens. They cited the high cost of potentially having to replace a siren that's already near the end of its lifespan.

Nooyen added, "Your TV station has an app, most of the media, most of the radio stations. You can go and sign up at the county website for notification. So that was the driving force behind it."

County officials have previously said that if local municipalities do not take ownership of the sirens by January 1, they will be taken down.