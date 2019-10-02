Appleton train horns go silent at midnight

Good news for people who live near the railroad in Appleton: Your days and nights are about to get a lot quieter.

(WBAY photo)

The train horns will go silent at midnight Thursday, October 3.

As we've been reporting, people who live along the main railroad line say the horns keep them up at night.

The Federal Railroad Commission approved Appleton's application for a railroad quiet zone last month, and the city sent notice to Canadian National Railroad.

Train engineers aren't allowed the sound the horn in designated quiet zones unless there is a specific safety issue.

The Department of Public Works posted signs on Wednesday alerting drivers that they won't hear the horns of trains approaching crossings.