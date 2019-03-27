Appleton to debate special event fee increase

Organizers of some popular events in Appleton are expressing concern over a resolution before the city council which could raise the cost of special event fees.

That fee is meant to reimburse the city for providing services like extra police and trash pickup.

The city's largest special event is Octoberfest, which can attract up to 200,000 people on the last Saturday in September.

Tara Brzozowski of the Octoberfest Committee said, "Octoberfest is a mission based event and from the beginning it was setup to be a fundraiser for the local community, so if this resolution were to proceed it would drastically impact the amount of grants we can give back to the community every year."

Right now the cost of special event fees can vary.

For applications submitted more than 90 days in advance, the price range starts at $50 for a small event and up to $1,500 for a significant event.

However, the city says in 2017 taxpayers picked up the tab for more than $50,000 because those fees aren't high enough.

"Taking a look at something is not necessarily going to mean we're going to go ahead and increase the fees, but it has to be re-analyzed on a more frequent basis to find out if it's equitable or not," said Appleton Alderman Curt Konetzke.

The current fee structure has been in place since February of 2017, and Alderman Kyle Lobner says he's against any changes right now.

"I think it's a little too soon to be opening it up again. I think we've been through this relatively recently. We worked out a deal that at the time looked like it was going to work out well for everyone, and we need to stick to it for a little while longer and give it a chance to work before we reopen it," said Lobner.

The city council could take action on the resolution at its next meeting April 3.