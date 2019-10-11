Appleton teen gets dream bedroom

An Appleton teen walked into his new bedroom today eight months after he started a fight for his life during a trip to Florida.

15-year-old Connor Iwaoka found himself in a hospital during the trip to this past February.

His heart was failing and within two months and three different hospitals, he underwent three surgeries.

Thankfully, just a few weeks later, he received a heart transplant.

Today he walked into his new bedroom thanks to a Fox Valley non-profit organization, Special Spaces.

Special Spaces works to create rooms where kids with cancer can recover and heal.

“It’s just so heartwarming to see what it does for these kids. And if they’re having a bad day, I know that they go down there after we’re gone, and they look around and see what we’ve done, and I know they smile and it makes them feel better, And so I think this organization is just awesome,” adds Holly De Long, Director of Special Spaces Fox Valley.

For more information you can visit specialspaces.org/wisconsin-chapters/