Appleton teacher donates 90-pounds of pop tabs for Ronald McDonald House Charity

An Appleton kindergarten teacher stumbled upon a happy coincidence. A good cause close to her heart is also a passion project for the Appleton Police Department.

"I brought in all six boxes full and it ended up being about 90 pounds this year," said Kristin Gosz.

Gosz's donation of pop tabs was a big one.

"You know once in a while we'll get a bigger donation but nothing like the boxes that we see here from one person," said Officer Meghan Cash, public information officer for the Appleton Police Department.

The police department collects pop tabs to raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House in eastern Wisconsin.

"We've actually had quite a few officers families being affected by the Ronald McDonald house, that they've had their kids that have been sick," said Cash.

The organization gives families free lodging if they have a child getting treated at the children's hospital in Milwaukee.

"My family, we were fortunate enough to stay at the Ronald McDonald House with our children and found out that it really is a great place to go to,” said Gosz.

Gosz is a kindergarten teacher at Janet Berry. After her family's experience, Gosz started asking her students to bring in pop tabs when they could.

"I think the big thing about it is we're teaching them kindness, thinking of others," said Gosz.

Before, she would take her boxes of tabs to Milwaukee, but plans to drop them at the police department from here on out now that she knows they collect.

"We're very happy to see that and, and it was awesome that that she instills that in children as well," said Cash.

Not everyone can make a 90-pound donation, but that’s okay. Cash says even one small tab can help change a life.

"Even if you have a small bag will still take it,” said Cash. “You don't have to have a truckload full to bring them down here, but we love to see how much support people are giving this this project."

Gosz is excited about the new partnership, and hopes now even more people will help donate.

"The Berry community has been fantastic with embracing this whole project, it's just a wonderful project," said Gosz.

The Ronald McDonald House will also provide meals and other services for the families so they are able to focus on their child’s medical care. Families who stay are asked to make a small donation if they are able.

