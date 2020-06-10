Appleton sees an increase in drug overdose deaths

The Appleton Police Department is reporting an increase in drug overdoses.

Police are investigating nine overdose deaths over the past two months.

The police department issued a statement Wednesday saying they're aggressively pursuing people who distribute and sell drugs but emphasizes "addiction is not a crime," and anyone who comes to police seeking help for heroin or opioid addiction will get help.

"By encouraging addicted individuals to seek help from law enforcement, without fear of being arrested and prosecuted, the Appleton Police Department hopes to improve the quality of life for program participants and their families while also preventing future crimes and overdose deaths associated with drug addiction."

Appleton police created the Law Enforcement Addiction Assistance Program (LEAAP).

Anyone who comes forward for LEAAP help will receive amnesty for possession of drugs or drug paraphernalia they hand over at that time.

People seeking help -- or their family or friends -- can get details about LEAAP on the Appleton city website (CLICK HERE).