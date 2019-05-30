Appleton rocks with interactive Guitar exhibit at history museum

Jimi Hendrix. Chuck Berry. Eddie Van Halen. Keith Richards. These names are just a few of the greats who have shaped the sound of rock and roll with a guitar.

Appleton's History Museum at the Castle is celebrating the axe with an exhibit called "GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked The World."

It's a traveling exhibit that showcases the cultural impact of the guitar.

The exhibit features Chuck Berry's 1960 Gibson ES-345TD, Gibson Les Paul, Fender Telecaster, and the World's Largest Playable Guitar.

Wisconsin has an important role in the history of the guitar. The guitar pioneer Les Paul hails from Waukesha.

The exhibit is interactive. There are hands-on opportunities for rock stars of all ages.

The Grand Opening of the Guitar exhibit is June 1. There will be live performances throughout the exhibit's stay at the Castle.

Guitar will cross over with Mile of Music Aug. 1-4.

Tickets are available at http://www.myhistorymuseum.org/guitar.html

