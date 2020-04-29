Appleton restaurants offer pick up and delivery deals during Dining Days

Dining rooms may be closed, but many local restaurants are still serving take out and delivery. In Appleton, more than one dozen downtown restaurants are hosting "Dining Days."

WBAY Photo

It starts Wednesday, April 29, and runs through Saturday, May 2. Participating restaurants are offering up special deals for pick up and delivery during that time.

There are 15 pubs and restaurants taking part in Appleton Dining Days.

Deals include drink combos, free appetizers and desserts.

It's a way for the community to support small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order.

"Small businesses across the board are struggling right now. This is a way to bring us all together again like we typically would with our downtown events, but in a virtual format. We're still able to drive people to their websites and online takeout menus rather than foot traffic," says Lynn Schemm, Marketing Director, Appleton Downtown Inc.

Want to see what restaurants are participating and learn more about the deals? Visit https://appletondowntown.org/downtown-dining-days/