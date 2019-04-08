Appleton restaurant reopens after damage from fire

The doors are open again at the Apollen restaurant after a fire destroyed a neighboring building nearly four weeks ago.

Inside the Apollen, customers Monday night were seated for the first time since March 13.

That's when the co-owner, Craig Persha, says he could only watch as fire erupted inside the building next door housing Auther's Kitchen + Bar.

"We feel very lucky. We were all hear watching it burn that night and stuff, and you know there was times we were like, alright is it going over, is it not? Do they got it? It was a quarter toss, basically. Luckily we came out of it okay," said Persha.

The Apollen sustained smoke and water damage, but a firewall kept the flames from jumping between buildings.

It wasn't until this past Thursday though that city inspectors gave the restaurant permission to reopen.

Persha continued, "We started from nothing. We had no food in the house -- not even a single packet of sugar -- so we had to get orders in, everything to start. Beer, wine, liquor, a lot of stuff that we lost."

Right now Persha isn't sure how much money was lost because of the closure.

"It was rough, but we managed. We have a good crew here. We had a lot of our staff actually came in and helped us clean and get things ready to make it so could open today," he said.

Just outside the restaurant a portion of the street is still blocked off.

The city says the process to demolish the former Auther's building is likely to start in the next two weeks.