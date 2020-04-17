Appleton restaurant adds drive thru for Friday fish fry

While the Friday night fish fry remains popular, the way customers are being served has changed, and in Appleton one restaurant has perfected the parking lot drive thru.

After a few weeks of being overwhelmed by to go orders during Friday's Fish Fry, Mark's East Side in Appleton made a big switch for the first time in the history of the restaurant to keep in line with requirements for social distancing due to the coronavirus.

Owner Mark Dougherty said, "So we didn't know how well it would go over so kind of marked out the parking lot, bought some cones, got some red paint and made a drive thru."

So far it's been a success, even causing traffic to back up on Wisconsin Avenue.

Those who drive up can pick from three different menu items, but they are required to use exact change.

According to workers, the average wait to get through the parking lot from start to finish is about 15 minutes.

Most people say they don't mind one bit.

Customer Dan Oberstadt said,"It is what it is and as long as we're supporting local businesses it's fine. We can be a little bit patient to get through this."

Another customer, Ben Jaeger added,"I run a small business as well and we can all learn from people that take this and make lemonade out of lemons. It's really a great idea so we're excited to eat some fish tonight."

This change is one of many restaurant owners are having to make across the area in order to keep their businesses going and employees working.

Dougherty said, "I guess we're just talking ahead about you know, this too shall pass and we're learning things and what can we do in the future and kind of spin it and make it a positive the best we can."