Appleton residents encouraged to decorate yards for Flag Day

243 years ago, the United States flag was adopted as the official flag of our country.

The holiday is a day for Americans to show respect for our flag and what it represents.

The City of Appleton usually holds a parade to highlight a different service of the U.S. military, but was unable to do that this year due to the pandemic.

Instead, the Appleton Parade Committee is encouraging everyone to celebrate the day by decorating your yards, or by simply hanging the U.S. flag for all to see.