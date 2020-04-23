Appleton reports additional COVID-19 cases

Appleton has announced additional cases of COVID-19 in the city.

On Thursday, the Appleton Health Department received notice of two additional residents who tested positive for COVID-19. The number of cases grew from 12 on Wednesday to 14 on Thursday.

The city says the new cases were result of contact with a person who had COVID-19. The residents live in the Outagamie County portion of Appleton.

The health department says it is conducting contact investigations with people who may have had close contact with the patients. Those who have been identified as close contacts will be required to do daily symptom checks and temperature checks. They will also have to quarantine for 14 days.

"While the number of positive cases continue to rise, we can assume there are still more cases in Appleton which have not been confirmed. We ask everyone to continue to follow the Safer at Home emergency order. Following guidelines from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and CDC will help slow the spread of the virus," reads a statement from the city.

The city says seven Appleton residents are in isolation due to COVID-19 infections. That's up two from Wednesday.

Six residents have been released from isolation, the same number as Wednesday's report.

The city says one person has died from the virus in Appleton.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Wednesday that Outagamie County had 37 confirmed cases and two deaths. The new cases reported by Appleton Thursday would not be reflected in those numbers.

Outagamie County has had 909 coronavirus tests come back negative.

Hospitals in the Fox Valley list 12 patients on mechanical ventilation. Hospitals in the Fox Valley have 113 ventilators on hand.

When it comes to hospital bed capacity in the Fox Valley, 33 percent of beds are available for patients.

Symptoms and Prevention

Brown County Public Health strongly emphasized the need to maintain physical distance, saying its recent surge is the result of people spreading the virus by close contact. It says people are safer in their homes and should reduce contact with people outside of their household, even relatives.

People of all ages can get sick from the coronavirus. It's a new virus, and nobody has natural immunity to it. The CDC says symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person, but studies find 1 in 4 people carrying (and potentially spreading) the virus may have no symptoms.

Symptoms include a fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion, trouble breathing, and bluish lips or face.

"The virus is found in droplets from the throat and nose. When someone coughs or sneezes, other people near them can breathe in those droplets. The virus can also spread when someone touches an object with the virus on it. If that person touches their mouth, face, or eyes, the virus can make them sick," says DHS.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems, including young children, pregnant women and certain medical patients.

To help prevent the spread of the virus: