Appleton reports 7 more cases of COVID-19

The Appleton Health Department says there are 7 more cases of COVID-19 in the city.

Four of the new patients were contracted the coronavirus through community spread.

Three were infected by contact with another COVID-19 patient.

Six cases will be counted toward Outagamie County's total numbers, which the state reported was 54 on Thursday afternoon. The 7th patient is in a portion of the city in Calumet County, which had 13 cases countywide as of Thursday.

The city health department says all of the patients are in isolation.

Health department investigators are doing contact tracing to find out who might have had close contact with them. Those people will be asked to quarantine themselves and monitor their health and temperature for 14 days as a precaution.

The Appleton Health Department says 9 of the city's 28 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus are out of isolation while 18 are in isolation. One patient died.