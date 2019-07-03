Appleton ready to rock with annual fireworks celebration

A "world-class" fireworks show will dazzle people watching the skies over Appleton Wednesday.

The annual Festival Foods Fireworks presented by the Appleton Area Jaycees includes an evening of fun for the entire family.

The fun starts at 4 p.m. at Appleton Memorial Park. Food and beverages go on sale. There will be bounce houses, face painting and balloon animals for the kids.

Opening band Polar Vortex plays at 4:30 p.m. They're followed by Boogie & the Yo Yo'z at 7:30.

Fireworks start at dusk--or about 9 p.m.

Admission is free. Proceeds from food, beverage, parking and raffle sales go to the Jaycees Christmas shopping event.

Parking costs $10 in two of the nearby lots. Street parking is free.

No pets are allowed.

