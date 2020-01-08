Appleton police search for person who may help with theft investigation

Your help is needed in finding a person who may assist the Appleton Police Department with a theft investigation.

Police say the theft happened at Northside Hardware.

In a Facebook post, police wrote that it appears the truck doesn't have a visible license plate.

If you're able to help identify the person pictured, you're asked to call the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500, or message the department's Facebook page, and use case number A20000489.

Anyone who would like to give information anonymously can do so by using the "REPORT" feature on the app.