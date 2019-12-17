Appleton police release photos of armed robbery

Appleton police have released photos from an armed robbery at a Marathon convenience store on December 5.

The robber pulled out a knife and robbed a gas station clerk at the Marathon station at 1920 E. Wisconsin Ave. at about 9 o'clock that night.

Police say the robber was a white person, 5'4" to 5'6" tall, dressed all in black winter clothing. The robber wore a mask.

The clerk wasn't hurt.

Police rarely reveal how much is taken in robberies.

Anyone who thinks they recognize the robber or the clothing, or has any information that could help investigators, are asked to call Sgt. Chad Riddle at the Appleton Police Department, (920) 832-5564.

You can also report your information anonymously through the free Appleton Police Department smartphone app available on the Apple App Store or Google Play. Use the "Report" feature.