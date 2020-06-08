Appleton police launch safe space for community members to submit questions

A new section is now available on the City of Appleton's website for community members to safely submit questions they may have to the Police Department.

According to city officials, police launched the section, titled "Inquire, Inform, Improve" on Monday.

The section will allow conversations to be held, and to answer any questions community members may have, which can be sent by e-mail on the page.

Officials add Police Chief Todd Thomas will post responses to questions on the site.

