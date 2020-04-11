Appleton police investigate knife fight incident

The Appleton Police Department is investigating an incident that left two men with knife wounds Friday evening.

Officers were dispatched to a “disturbance” in the 700 block of N. Division Street and within minutes they were also sent to the area of Arbutus Park. Officers found 2 men (ages not released) with possible knife injuries.

Investigators determined it was an argument involving a knife at a home on Division Street. One man was taken to the hospital for his non-life threatening injuries, while the other didn’t require medical treatment.

Police said everyone in the incident has been identified and found and are working to determine if criminal charges are needed in this case. Officials would like everyone to know the public is not in danger.

If you have information regarding this incident you can call the Appleton Police Department at (920)832-5500.