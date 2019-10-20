Appleton Police: Have you seen this vehicle involved in hit-and-run Sunday?

Do you recognize the black Jeep in the video?

The Appleton Police Department is hoping you can help them identify the driver of the black Jeep.

Officer Shuman is investigating a hit and run after a black jeep hit a motorcycle near Wisconsin Avenue and Oneida Street in Appleton Sunday night.

Appleton Police tell us the accident wasn’t deadly but didn’t say if there were injuries.

Shuman said the black jeep has front end damage and continued going west into Grand Chute.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500