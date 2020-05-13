Appleton officials confirm second COVID-19 death

City officials say a second Appleton resident has died of COVID-19.

The City made the announcement Wednesday afternoon, saying the resident was in their 70's.

No other information about the patient was immediately provided to WBAY.

In addition, the city's health department says another person has tested positive in the city, bringing the total number of confirmed cases within the city to 57.

Officials say the person who tested positive lives in the Calumet County portion of the city, and was a result of community spread.

Health officials are working on contact investigations to follow-up with anyone who may have had close contact with the patient.

Out of the total 57 cases in the city, officials say 35 patients are in isolation, and 20 residents who had COVID-19 have been released from isolation.