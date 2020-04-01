Appleton officers receive national honor for Transit Center shootout

Two Appleton police officers received a national honor for their actions during the fatal shootout at the Valley Transit Center last May.

Photos: Appleton Police Department

Sergeant Chris Biese and Officer Paul Christensen were honored with the "Top Cops" award from the National Association of Police Organizations.

Biese and Christensen took down an intercity bus passenger who began shooting at them after he was treated for a suspected drug overdose.

The man shot and killed Appleton Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard.

Christensen was shot once but still fired back at the man, who later died.

Police Chief Todd Thomas said both officers acted heroically.

The association selects 10 cases each year from hundreds of nominations.