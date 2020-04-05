Appleton officer receives prestigious award

An Appleton police officer has received the Wisconsin Association of Women Police Merit Award.

According to police, this award is being given to Sergeant Lori Duven.

The award goes to an officer who distinguishes themselves by "superior accomplishments or continuing long term involvement in projects, which make a significant contribution to public safety and/or to law enforcement."

According to police, Sgt. Duven is a member of the patrol division, and specializes in domestic abuse investigations, and also is the APD liaison with Harbor House.

Sgt. Duven is also a contributing member of the Outagamie County Domestic Violence Intervention Team, and serves on the board.

Police add she is on the education sub-committee for the full DVIT, and has been asked to provide training for domestic violence investigations for both the Appleton Police Department and for outside agencies.