Appleton neighbors work together to clear road after severe storms

Storms with strong winds left tons of damage in Appleton, downing trees, blocking roads and damaging homes.

Appleton crews are working to get all those roads cleared as quickly as they can. But with so many covered with debris, some people are taking it upon themselves to get roads opened again.

Using axes, some clippers, and their bare hands a handful of neighbors worked to clear a downed tree blocking off a road in their Appleton neighborhood within the 1600 block of Capitol Dr.

“My boyfriend and I are young and able to help and I know we have some older neighbors,” said Mariah Naedler, who lives nearby. “So we’re like ‘we’ll go hop in the car, see if anybody needs help,’ and we turned down the road and there was a tree so we pulled over and decided to help.”

Naedler says they’d been working for about 45 minutes on the tree when a man with the right tools showed up.

“I just pulled up around the corner, I saw whole tree laying in the road, people going at it with axes and I felt really bad and knew I had a chainsaw in the back of my truck and could do something about it,” said Brett Walzer.

Walzer owns Remi’s Tree Service, and was already out on emergency calls when he stopped to help.

“We’re lucky he came otherwise we wouldn’t be close to done,” said Naedler.

But together, they were able to clear a path through what was left of the storm.

“I’m glad the people that are willing to help and able to help were coming out here to get it fixed before the city came to do it,” said Naedler.

“That’s what makes me happy to help because everyone working together, many hands make light work, so I love when everyone can band together like this and get a job done really quick, get the road flowing again, and that’s really important to me,” said Walzer. “So if I can help out in any way I’m happy to.”

