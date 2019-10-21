Six-term Appleton mayor will not seek re-election

Six-term Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna says he will not seek re-election in April.

Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna announces his sixth term will be his last. Oct. 21, 2019. (WBAY Photo)

Hanna, the longest serving mayor in Appleton's history, held a news conference Monday at the Appleton City Center. It's a symbolic location for Mayor Hanna. It's where he announced his first run for mayor 24 years ago.

"I'm here 24 years later to tell you that I've made a very difficult decision and I will not be seeking re-election in April," says Hanna.

Hanna has served as mayor of Appleton since 1996. He was re-elected to his sixth term in 2016. Mayors serve four-year terms in Appleton.

Appleton is the sixth largest city in Wisconsin.