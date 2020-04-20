Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna says good-bye after 24 years on the job

For the first time in 24 years, Appleton will be under new leadership Tuesday.

Monday is Mayor Tim Hanna's last day on the job and the change comes during the outbreak of the coronavirus, which will be the biggest issue moving forward.

As the longest serving mayor in the history of Appleton, Tim Hanna has faced a lot of challenges, admitting one of the biggest came during his final few weeks in office.

This as the city enacted it's continuity of operations plan ensure city services are met, should workers become ill from the coronavirus.

"As fate would have it we actually updated our continuity of operations plan in January with our whole leadership team and so, we were ready, and so we got our emergency operations center up and running and it is very efficient. They are on top of things," said Hanna.

Since the election Hanna says the new mayor has been a part of many of those meetings.

He added, "We've got a great team and they are going to do what needs to be done and they're just going to have a different leader."

Hanna's next job will allow him to work at home as the Executive Director of the Local Government Institute of Wisconsin.

"I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be different. A little different pace, but it allows me to keep working on things I'm very passionate about," Hanna said.

While Hanna's not closing the door on another run for office in the future, he's not planning for it either.

"In terms of the public sector, I'm just interested in good government and I'll never be done with that."

Because of the virus the city has established a Facebook page celebrating Hanna, and providing him with a virtual send-off.

People are also encouraged to share memories.

Mayor-Elect Jake Woodford's first day on the job is Tuesday, although the official swearing in ceremony will take place at 6pm during a special meeting of the city council.