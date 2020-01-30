Appleton mayor candidates face capacity crowd during public forum

Voters in Appleton Thursday night were able to hear from each of the candidates in the race to be the city's next mayor, as they attempt to stand out in a crowded field.

The eight running include Marsha Brewer, Jake Woodford, Jim Clemons, Chad Doran, Eric J. Beach, Dana Johnson, Robin Kettleson, and Mark Todd.

The event was held at the Appleton Public Library, and a huge crowd showed up.

It was scheduled to start at 6:30 PM, but by 6:05 PM, organizers told Action 2 News they were turning people away because they were at capacity.

While seven of the eight candidates, running for mayor faced a standing room only crowd inside a basement level conference room holding 270 people, just upstairs dozens and dozens of other people, anxious to hear the debate were told they'd have to leave.

Some say the interest had to do with the large number of people in the race.

"Eight candidates at once is a lot, and you want to make the right choice and this is a good way to find out what the positions are, what the personalities are," said Steve Hirby of Appleton.

For some, the election also represents what could be the first major shift in Appleton's leadership in more than two decades.

So many came with questions.

Cynthia Sieracki of Appleton said, "I would think property taxes is a big issue, development is always an issue the library possibly moving, downtown Appleton development. There's always some issues that are important to people."

Organizer Jacqueline Klimaszewski of the League of Women Voters said,"Everybody needs to know who these people are, so it's an enormous informational session so that people can ask some questions, find out what their stances are, what they're thinking, some of the major issues that effect our community."

The one candidate who did not participate was Mark Todd.

Organizers say he did not give a reason why.