Appleton man with COVID-19 dies

An Appleton man who was hospitalized with COVID-19 has died, according to the Appleton Health Department. It's the city's first death connected to the coronavirus outbreak.

City officials say the man was in his 80s. He passed away on Monday.

No other information was released about the patient.

The city says the health department is "monitoring the health" of four other residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Those individuals have been educated about self-monitoring their health status by our health department nurses. They are required to do daily symptom and temperature checks; as well as quarantine themselves for 14 days as a precaution," reads a statement from the city.

On Monday, Winnebago County Public Health reported the county's first death from COVID-19. The department says patient was a man in his 60s who had been hospitalized with underlying medical conditions.

“We are saddened to report the county’s first COVID-19 related death. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the individual who has passed,” said Doug Gieryn, director/health officer for the Winnebago County Health Department. “This tragic loss is a reminder of how important the Safer at Home order is in the protection of our most vulnerable residents.”

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 77 deaths in the state from coronavirus. That number is likely higher as some counties have been reporting deaths and infections separately from the state.

CLICK HERE to track the outbreak in Wisconsin.

The state reports 668 people are hospitalized with the illness.

Spreading the disease

The coronavirus is spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes.

"These droplets can remain in the air and on surfaces for an extended period of time. When people breathe in (inhale) the droplets, or touch surfaces that have been contaminated and then touch their mouth, face, or eyes, the virus can make them sick," says the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

People infected with the virus can develop the respiratory disease named COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms and prevention

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. CLICK HERE for more information on symptoms. Emergency signs include pain and pressure in the chest, confusion, trouble breathing, and bluish lips or face.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear between 2 and 14 days after contact with an infected person.

VISIT wbay.com/coronavirus for complete local, national and international coverage of the outbreak.

DHS recommends taking these steps to help stop the spread of the virus:

--Stay at home

--Limit your physical interactions with people

--Keep at least six feet apart from others

--Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water

--Make essential trips no more than once a week

--Covering coughs and sneezes

--Avoid touching your face

Local and national health care providers are encouraging people to wear masks in public to avoid spreading the illness to others.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has issued a Safer at Home order restricting large gatherings, non-essential business and travel in the state. CLICK HERE to find out what the order means for you.