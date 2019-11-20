Appleton man who had child porn of infants and toddler sentenced to 10 years

An Appleton man has been sentenced to federal prison for possessing child pornography of infants and toddlers.

Brandon T. Daul, 37, was ordered to serve 10 years behind bars of a federal institution during a hearing in Green Bay's federal prison.

The federal prosecutor's office says Daul had "numerous digital images and videos of child pornography, many depicting infants and toddlers."

Daul is a registered sex offender from a 2011 child pornography possession conviction.

"In handing down the sentence, Judge [William] Griesbach noted the defendant’s prior record involving crimes against children and emphasized the serious nature of the charge. He further stated his belief that a 10-year sentence served the interests of justice in this particular case," reads a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Daul will also serve 10 years on supervised release following his prison term. He will continue to register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, and the Appleton Police Department. Assistant United State Attorney Daniel R. Humble prosecuted the case.