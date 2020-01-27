Appleton man shares family Holocaust survival story

January 27th is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

It also marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi death camp, Auschwitz.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day was designated by the United Nations to honor the millions of lives lost during the Holocaust and create educational programs to prevent genocides from happening in the future.

On this same day, an Appleton man is sharing his family's Holocaust story involving his mother and grandmother.

They were the only two members of the family to avoid a prison camp and ultimately survive.

"The Jews have a word, a phrase, it's never forget,' said Steve Hopper while holding up photos showing both his mother and grandmother, adding he's still amazed by what they went through to survive during the Holocaust while living in Poland.

"The Germans had closed off the ghetto, so all of the Jews were located in this one part of Warsaw and my mother's father, she never really met, he bribed a guard to let them out and that's how my grandma and mom were on the run," he said.

The hope was to eventually meet up but Hopper says his grandfather wasn't as lucky.

"He told them, he says, we're going to meet at this park at this water fountain, whatever day it was, and if I'm not there, I'm dead, I'm just dead, and my grandma got to this village with this water fountain and she waited two days past what she should have, and he never showed."

Hopper says his grandmother was the youngest of nine kids and the only member of the family who didn't end up in a concentration camp.

Years later after coming to America she would ask some friends who went back to visit for help.

Hopper said, "My grandma gave them a list of names of everybody and they said that, their knee started to shake as they looked down the list, the roster and every single name my grandma gave them to them was on that list. Her grandparents, parents, brothers, sisters, so she was the sole survivor."

By sharing his story Hopper hopes to raise awareness as many reflect of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

"It teaches me that people need to pay attention to history and need to understand that history can repeat itself."