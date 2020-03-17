Appleton man sentenced to federal prison for meth and ammo charges

An Appleton man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for meth and ammo charges.

Kou Lee, 30, appeared in Green Bay's federal court March 16 for a sentencing hearing.

Lee had pleaded guilty to possessing in excess of 50 grams of meth with intent to deliver. He was also in possession of ammunition as a convicted felon.

Senior U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach condemned Lee's role in "distributing poison" in the Fox Valley to make "easy money."

Lee was also sentenced to 10 years on supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Lake Winnebago Area MEG Unit and the United States Probation Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel R. Humble served as prosecutor.