Appleton man recovering after being hit by off-duty sheriff's deputy

An Appleton man is trying to focus on his recovery as he awaits the outcome of an investigation into a crash that changed his life forever. The man was hit head-on by an off-duty Outagamie County Sheriff's deputy, going the wrong way on the highway. It happened in late March on highway 441 near Tellulah Avenue.

Thirty-one year old Mike Nicholson, a married father, with another son on the way, is finally home from the hospital. Continuing to recover after fracturing his hip and losing his left eye in the March 28th crash.

"Being 31 and prior to all of this never breaking a bone and being 100% healthy, you don't ever expect this. And it happens in really, truly a blink of an eye. And I don't mean that as a pun because of my eye, but it's kind of funny when I say it now. It's going to present some challenges in the future but I have a lot to live for," says Nicholson.

The Volkswagen Golf, Nicholson was driving northbound on Highway 441, was hit head on by a pick up truck driven by off-duty Outagamie County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Cvengros. Authorities say Cvengros for some reason pulled a u-turn on the highway.

According to Nicholson, "I'm probably just as curious as those that read the article that night, as to why. We don't know that yet. I'm sure a lot of people are curious and I think that's the biggest thing, what's the rationale or the why behind it?"

The State Patrol is investigating the crash and still working on its final reports. And while it says the COVID-19 pandemic could play a role in the length of time it takes for the investigation to be completed, the fact the driver who hit Nicholson was an off-duty sheriff's deputy isn't impacting the investigation at all.

"We recognize that this is a severe crash and we want to get those answers out there as soon as possible for closure type purposes to answer those questions that everybody has on their minds. And just have to understand that there's so many factors involved and we want to make sure that every stone in unturned," says Capt. Ryan Chaffee from the State Patrol.

In the meantime, the Sheriff's Office says Jonathan Cvengros remains on administrative leave. The Calumet County District Attorney tells Action 2 News it hasn't received any final reports or referral of charges yet.