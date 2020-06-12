Appleton man pleads not guilty to killing girl, attacking pregnant girlfriend

An Appleton man charged with killing his girlfriend's daughter has entered not guilty pleas to the charges against him.

Demetrius Williams, 26, appeared before an Outagamie County judge Friday for an arraignment hearing.

Williams is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide of an Unborn Child.

Williams is accused of stabbing three-year-old Zyana S. Corbin to death in February. The girl suffered multiple wounds to the neck, face and muscles, according to an autopsy.

On Feb. 26, police were called to an apartment on N. Kensington. Officers arrived to find Zyana and her mother, Tiana, covered in blood. The girl and her mother had "severe lacerations."

Zyana and Tiana were taken to an Appleton hospital. Zyana was pronounced dead due to her injuries.

Tiana was pregnant at the time of the attack. She survived and her unborn child survived.

Williams called 911 to report the attack. He told a dispatcher that he went on a stabbing rage, according to the probable cause statement.

Williams said he was "upset" at Tiana because she no longer wanted to be with him.

Officials say Williams was "calm, collected, and matter of fact" during the 911 call.

During a later interview, police asked Williams why he wanted to kill Tiana. He answered, "freedom and happiness."

Williams stated he attacked Zyana because hew knew, "killing Zyana would bring Tiana great pain or hurt her a lot," according to the probable cause statement.

A hearing in the homicide case is scheduled for Aug. 26 at 9 a.m.

ESCAPE ATTEMPT

Williams is expected to appear before a judge again Friday on allegations he attempted to escape Outagamie County Jail while taking a corrections officer hostage.

Investigators say Williams attacked an officer in cell block 3C of the jail on June 7.

Williams shares the cell block with another accused child killer, Matthew Beyer. Beyer is charged with killing his children in Kaukauna. Beyer's also charged in the attempted escape and hostage situation at the jail.

A criminal complaint states surveillance video in the jail shows Williams hiding behind a large piece of cardboard in a corner of the jail when the officer enters the cell block for an inmate check. Williams comes out from behind the cardboard and grabs the officer.

The officer's body camera shows Williams grab the officer's wrists and push her back. Williams grabbed her radio, body camera and a device she carries to monitor inmate checks.

The officer was held against her will for about seven minutes.

Video shows Beyer slip the cardboard from under his cell door to Williams.

Beyer says Williams asked him if he wanted to help Williams escape and they agreed to escape together.

He said Williams came up with taking a guard hostage and grabbing a weapon. Williams told Beyer "he had a guy on the outside with a car that will meet them by the stairs," according to the complaint.

Williams had sharpened pencils on hand to use during the attack on the officer.

The officer says Williams told her "I want Beyer to come with me." He was holding a pencil while making these demands.

The officer told Williams that she needed to open Beyer's cell from the outside. She convinced him to let her step into the hallway to use the panel to unlock the cell. The officer distracted Williams by opening his cell door instead of Beyer's cell door. While he was distracted, she ran away and yelled for help.

Williams is expected to appear in court at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the escape and hostage case.