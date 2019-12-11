Appleton man indicted on meth and ammo charges

An Appleton man has been charged in federal court for meth and ammo offenses.

On Dec. 10, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Kou Lee, 30.

The indictment alleges Kou Lee had more than 50 grams of meth and intended to sell it. He's also accused of possessing ammunition as a convicted felon.

If convicted, Kou Lee faces a mandatory sentence of 10 years-to-life in federal prison.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Humble in the Eastern District of Wisconsin.