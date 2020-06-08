Appleton man critically injured after being thrown from motorcycle

Authorities say a 54-year-old Appleton man is in the hospital for what they say are critical injuries following a crash early Monday evening.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of County Trunk PP south of County Trunk B in the Town of Black Creek after a passerby saw a motorcycle and a person in the ditch.

When they arrived, deputies found the man was northbound on County Trunk PP when he failed to go through a curve and then entered the east ditch.

After he went into the ditch, he was thrown from the motorcycle.

He was then flown to a local hospital.

The roadway is back open after being temporarily closed for crash reconstruction.

The crash is still being investigated.