Appleton man arrested on 6th OWI offense after crashing into house

An Appleton man has been arrested on suspicion of his sixth operating while intoxicated offense after crashing into a home.

Jason Paul Zastrow, 46, was arrested May 27, according to The Wisconsin State Patrol.

At about 10:37 p.m., the State Patrol and Appleton Police responded to report of a car that had crashed into a home on Chestnut Lane.

The driver was identified as Jason Zastrow. Officers say they believed him to be under the influence. His record showed five previous OWI offenses.

Zastrow was given field sobriety tests, which showed indicators of impairment, according to the State Patrol.

Zastrow was taken to a hospital for a blood draw. He was then taken to Outagamie County and booked on a charge of Operating While Intoxicated - 6th Offense.